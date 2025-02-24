This Sunday the general elections of Germany have been held, in which the victory of the CDU Conservative Party is being well received by the markets since the sum with the Socialists would leave out of the Bundestag to the AFD antieuropeos. This Monday the futures point to a rebound of more than 0.5% in the bags of the old continent at the beginning of a week that will be marked again by the news that arrives from the US and its inflation data.

The rise of the European stock market at this beginning of the year is being spectacular and Eurostoxx 50 has come without obstacles to achieve the objective that months ago managed in the 5,520 pointswhich are the high bubble Puntocom. “No one can surprise that the selling pressure has made an appearance and that the ride bullish seen at this beginning of the year is maintained without a certain rest,” explains Joan Cabrero, an Ecotrader advisor.

“The scope of that goal vertically without any rest invites you to collect partial benefits, especially after the Eurostoxx 50 has finally closed a session below the minimums of the previous day, something I had not done for weeks,” The expert follows. “I recommend, therefore, slightly reduce the exposure to European stock market in the face of a possible consolidation to obtain the ammunition that they will need to resume purchases as soon as the overcompra has decreased, for which it is necessary to assist a digestion of the last increases either an in -depth correction or through a consolidative process where time is consumed, setting like that Support area and buy the 5,250 points“The expert concludes.

The euro scale to maximum of the year

The results of Germany’s elections close the door to Eurosceptics and underpin a Europeanist majority in the heart of Europe. In addition, the possible government resulting from the polls could have a good position to modify the German deficit law and increase spending to stimulate the demand for an economically stagnant country.

This is reflected in currency operations, where the euro is being seen half a percentage point against the dollar and already Scale up to the maximum of the yearin the area of ​​the $ 1,051 by euro. In the rest of the markets, the highlight is to see how fixed income futures point to strong sales this Monday while oil is quoted with slight losses to the possibility that Iraq will increase their offer. Gold, meanwhile, is maintained in the area of ​​historical maximums.