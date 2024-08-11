Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Sunday 11 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, right now you need something new in love. Courage: you need a little self-confidence. We’re starting over at work. Some would like to change jobs. You’ll need patience. A lot of patience.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday, August 11, 2024), some of you could reconcile with your partner after a fight that may not have been so strong… Moon that brings important intuitions. Follow them, be alert, look around. Invigorating effect on love. Start a new work project. Courage!

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you must not venture into situations that you do not know how they will end … This is not the time to take risks, especially useless ones. Favorable Moon but there will be difficulties to overcome easily and calmly already during the day today. Pay attention to the economic aspect: you need to minimize expenses at this time …

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the advice is not to put too much on the table in this August 2024… A person could make you angry in the next few hours. The weekend you are experiencing should bring you advice. The Moon that becomes favorable in love, meetings are also favored.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday, August 11, 2024), some of you are looking for true love. A story that leaves a positive mark. Those who love change are favored. The August weekend will be subdued in the sentimental sphere, but do not despair. Caution will be needed in relationships with others.

FISH

Dear Pisces, too much stress in love during this August 2024. You are not so happy about this… Worries about children and home. There is a lot to do at work. Favorable Moon in love. Joys and sorrows. Calm and cool blood will come in handy.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 11, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Scorpio: some of you could reconcile with your partner. Moon brings important insights.

