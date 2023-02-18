Zelensky once again urges the allies to provide their troops with the weapons they need in greater quantities and faster
Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed this Friday their conviction that the war will be a long conflict, but warned that they will support Ukraine to the end against Russian aggression, while making a call to increase the supply of weapons to repel the current offenses
#Scholz #warns #West #moving #uncharted #terrain #face #escalating #warfare
Leave a Reply