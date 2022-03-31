Home page politics

split

Steffen Seibert, then government spokesman and head of the press and information office of the federal government, and his boss Angela Merkel in 2019 © Stefan Boness/Ipon/Imago

For many years, Steffen Seibert was always at Angela Merkel’s side. As usual, Chancellor Olaf Scholz brought his own spokesman with him. Now it seems clear where the old man is headed.

Berlin – According to a report by the Federal Government, the federal government wants to Süddeutsche Zeitung fill several of the most important ambassadorships. An old acquaintance should also get a new job: Steffen Seibert. He was government spokesman for ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel* for more than eleven years.

The newspaper reports that he is to represent Germany in Israel, in other words become ambassador there. Chancellor Olaf Scholz* (SPD) has promised his predecessor such a use, it is said.

Traffic lights around Scholz want to fill the most important ambassador post – Seibert also gets a new office

In Washington, on the other hand, the term of office of Ambassador Emily Haber, who is actually reaching the age limit, is to be extended. For this post, the FDP brought their member of parliament Alexander Graf Lambsdorff into play, who will now not be considered in this round. The report was confirmed to the dpa on Wednesday (March 31) by government circles.

According to the report, Miguel Berger, who was replaced as State Secretary after the change of government, will go to Great Britain for Andreas Michaelis, who was brought back to Berlin as State Secretary by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock* (Greens). In Spain, Maria Gosse, head of the Central Department of the Federal Foreign Office, will replace Ambassador Wolfgang Dold, who is moving to Mexico. Thomas Bagger, most recently head of the foreign department in the Office of the Federal President, will take over the post in Poland.

When Steffen Hebestreit (left) became the new government spokesman and Steffen Seibert (middle) left: Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the assumption of office ceremony in Berlin (archive image) © Stefan Boness/Ipon/Imago

Ampel is planning some changes in the embassies, for example in India, China and America

Philipp Ackermann, previously head of Political Department 3, which is responsible for relations with 110 countries in the Near and Middle East, Africa and Latin America, is to be sent to India. In China*, Patricia Flor is to succeed Jan Hecker, who died a few days after taking office in September and was Merkel’s security adviser before his transfer. Flor is currently EU ambassador to Japan. (AFP / dpa / cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.