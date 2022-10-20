Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has insisted that Germany and the West will continue to support Ukraine, politically, militarily and financially, for as long as it takes to deal with the invasion of Russian troops on its territory. “We will maintain that course as long as Russia continues with its brutal offensive war,” Scholz said in a government statement this Thursday before the Bundestag, the federal Parliament, in which he stated bluntly that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to “sow fear, divide and intimidate’, but ‘he has miscalculated’ and ‘will not achieve his war aims’. After accusing the head of the Kremlin of “war crimes” for his attacks on the civilian population in Ukraine, the Social Democratic leader said that Putin is betting on the weakness of the West and Ukraine.

“But Putin is wrong, we are not weak,” said Scholz, who stressed that Europe and its allies remain firm and united: “Our global alliances are stronger and more alive than ever.” Regarding the recent drone attacks on civilian targets, he stressed that “this scorched earth tactic will not help Russia win the war either” and the only thing it does is “reinforce the determination and will to resist” of Ukraine and its partners. “In the end, terrorism with bombs and missiles is nothing but a desperate action, as is the mobilization of Russian men for war,” Scholz told the Bundestag plenary, then affirmed that Ukraine will succeed in defending itself and “we We will support her for as long as it takes.”

In addition, he announced that Germany will train a full brigade of Ukrainian soldiers of up to 5,000 men until next spring. “With this we underline our willingness to participate in the long term in the construction of solid Ukrainian armed forces, side by side with our partners,” said Scholz, who recalled that the foreign ministers of the European Union agreed last Monday a new mission of training for some 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, of which a third will receive training in this country, where one of the two planned headquarters will also be located. The federal chancellor commented that the Western partners must strengthen their coordination for military support to Ukraine.

A difficult reconstruction



He also stressed that all democratic countries are responsible for helping to rebuild the attacked country. “Whoever looks at the images of the liberated cities and towns of Russia realizes that it will be a task for generations in which the entire civilized community of states must join forces” and reflect now on how Ukraine can be supported in the reconstruction of the country. “The good news is that kyiv’s financial needs are practically covered until the end of the year,” explained the head of the Berlin government, to then comment that the EU and the G7 play a decisive role. In addition to military and humanitarian aid, Ukraine has so far received $20.7 billion worth of financial aid, which will increase to $33.3 billion by the end of the year. Some aid that will continue to receive next year.

Scholz denounced that the Russian president is betting on hunger and energy in his “imperialist offensive war” and stressed that “this Russia under Putin is no longer a reliable trade partner.” He added that the head of the Kremlin “hoped to be able to blackmail us by closing the gas tap, but he was wrong there too”, to go on to point out that gas has flown for the first time from France to Germany for the first time in a week and the new terminals to receive liquefied gas have been They are building at the planned pace, while new supply contracts have been closed, the life of three nuclear power plants has been extended and a temporarily limited activation of coal-fired power plants has been agreed. “We have freed ourselves from dependence (on Russia) and we are prepared for the coming winter,” said the federal chancellor.