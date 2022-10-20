Movies | The raw horror movie allegedly made people vomit and pass out in the US

The strong reaction received by Terrifier 2 has also been suspected as a publicity stunt. The film’s director swears that’s not what it’s about.

A horror movie Terrifier 2 has received a lot of attention in the US in recent days, for a couple of reasons.

First, it has become a minor hit. The American film was made with a minimal budget of 250,000 dollars, but it has already earned 2.5 million dollars on the big screen. Although it has hardly even been advertised, and theatrical distribution is limited.

Another topic of news coverage has been the audience’s reaction to the film. Some viewers have puked or vomited Terrifier 2’sa while watching, apparently because of its brutality. Eyewitness reports have been shared on Twitter that how ambulances have been called to theaters and stunned spectators have been escorted away in wheelchairs.

The subject has been written about by major film media such as Variety and Entertainment Weekly.

Reports of strong reactions are not frowned upon: Terrifier 2 is made for horror fans, and it’s only fun if it manages to scare them too.

Or are the reports even true – is it just a marketing ploy? That has also been suspected in the media. Director-writer Damien Leone has “sworn” on Twitter that the reactions reported on Facebook are “one hundred percent authentic”.

“If only we had been smart enough to come up with something like this [mainostempun]. But on the other hand, we didn’t have to invent,” he writes.

Terrifier 2 is a slasher-style horror film in which Art the Clown, who looks like a demonic clown, kills people. It is a continuation of Leone’s 2016 release For Terrifier. First Terrifier was made for even less, just $100,000. The film was not seen in theater distribution, but was only released on DVD and Blu-ray and on streaming services.

2016 in Finland Terrifier is available to watch on Amazon Prime. It’s a conventional but honest splatter horror film, where the main focus is not on the plot or atmosphere, but on the bloody murders. The effects are traditional craftsmanship, and the fake blood flies.

By evaluations by Terrifier 2 is similar, but there are more murders and they are even more brutal. The exceptional duration for a slasher film tells about it. Terrifier 2 is no less than 138 minutes long, while the first part barely lasted 80 minutes.

American critics have mostly been of the opinion that the film works where it tries. “Terrifier 2 is at its best in what we go to see it for in the first place, i.e. in the blood-soaked murders. The story attempt is terrible”, summarizes Collider website critic.

Terrifier 2’s there is no information yet on possible distribution in Finland.