The Nerazzurri midfielder and the Portuguese coach are reunited after being together at Bayer where the Turkish arrived in 2014 with a stormy transfer from Hamburg. The story of Boenisch and Hilbert: “And Roger can overturn the result of the first leg…”
Roger Schmidt looks at Calhanoglu with tenderness and a smile, his right hand caresses him. A fatherly gesture. Hakan chose this image, accompanied by a “it will be nice to see you again” on Instagram stories, after the Champions League draw pitted his Inter against Benfica under the German coach, the Turkish coach at Bayer Leverkusen from 2014 to 2017.
