The first provision of the Civil Court of Rome with the measures that will remain in force for the entire duration of the separation process

Emanuele Zotti – ROME

The first measures have been issued regarding the imminent closure of the marriage between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. To arrive at a definitive sentence, the times will not be short but, in the meantime, the judge of the Civil Court of Rome has issued the ‘provisional’ decision which will be valid for the entire duration of the separation process between the champion and the presenter. The first round ended in substantial equalityconsidering the requests presented by the spouses during the top secret hearing of last April 5 (when the judge’s attempted reconciliation was unsuccessful).

Totti-Ilary separation: the details — The request presented by the showgirl’s lawyer for the monthly allowance for the maintenance of the three children – Cristian, Chanel and Isabel – was 24 thousand euros, double the 12 thousand offered by Totti. On this point, it was the former footballer who prevailed, considering that the judge deemed the figure of 12,500 euros fair. Ordinary expenses, on the other hand, will be divided by 50%. Different speech for the school expensesup to now supported entirely by the Romanist flag: in this case Francesco will contribute 70% while Ilary will provide the rest. However, the presenter of the Isola dei Famosi can be considered largely satisfied considering that – as established for some time – the mega villa in the Eur will remain in her possession (the locks have already been replaced). See also Duván Zapata experiences torture, played 14 minutes and left the field

Totti-Ilary: joint custody of children — Child custody will be joint, with a difference that concerns Isabel. The youngest of the Totti family is 7 years old and, for this reason, custody has been given to her mother, but the little girl will also see her father frequently (a speech that also concerns summer and winter holidays). Total freedom of choice for the other two childrenwho will be able to independently decide who to spend their time with and in which house to spend their evenings: in fact, Cristian will come of age in November, while Chanel is about to turn 16.

Totti and relaxation with Noemi — In recent days, Totti had chosen to allow himself a few moments of relaxation while awaiting the provisional decision of the court. The historic captain of Rome was spotted in Santa Severa – on the Roman coast – together with his mother Fiorella and his partner Noemi Bocchi. The three, who appeared in the exclusive shots of the weekly Who, decided to have lunch at Isola del Pescatore (one of the former number 10’s favorite restaurants) to celebrate a friend’s birthday. And at the table, Noemi showed that she had established an excellent relationship with her mother-in-law. In addition to sitting close together, mother Fiorella – always very jealous of Francesco – proved to be affectionate, dispensing smiles and a hug. See also Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Garnacho, Enner Valencia, Aouar and more