Schedule: this is how the first date of the 2023-I League will be played

Game action between Millonarios and Pasto.
Game action between Millionaires and Pasto.
The new championship will begin on January 25.
January 12, 2023, 07:54 PM
The Dimayor raffled this Thursday the calendar of the 2023-I League, in which Deportivo Pereira will defend the title obtained in the second half of last year.
The team led by Alejandro Restrepo will face Deportivo Cali on the first day, but this match could be postponed because the first phase of the U-20 South American Championship will be played in the capital of Valle, which will begin on January 19.
The first day of the League is scheduled for January 25. Santa Fe will start as a visitor against Jaguares, in Montería, and Millonarios, again, will start the championship against Deportivo Pasto, as happened in the two 2022 tournaments. This time, it will start at El Campín.
This is how the first date will be played
Jaguars vs. Santa Fe
Tolima vs. America
Boyaca Chico vs. Oil Alliance
Equity vs. Medellin
cupcake vs. huila
Bucaramanga vs. Envigado
National vs. Once Caldas
Cali vs. Pereira
Millionaires vs. Grass
Golden Eagles vs. Junior
News in development.
SPORTS
