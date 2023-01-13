Schedule: this is how the first date of the 2023-I League will be played

The Dimayor raffled this Thursday the calendar of the 2023-I League, in which Deportivo Pereira will defend the title obtained in the second half of last year.

The team led by Alejandro Restrepo will face Deportivo Cali on the first day, but this match could be postponed because the first phase of the U-20 South American Championship will be played in the capital of Valle, which will begin on January 19.

The first day of the League is scheduled for January 25. Santa Fe will start as a visitor against Jaguares, in Montería, and Millonarios, again, will start the championship against Deportivo Pasto, as happened in the two 2022 tournaments. This time, it will start at El Campín.

This is how the first date will be played

Jaguars vs. Santa Fe

Tolima vs. America

Boyaca Chico vs. Oil Alliance

Equity vs. Medellin

cupcake vs. huila

Bucaramanga vs. Envigado

National vs. Once Caldas

Cali vs. Pereira

Millionaires vs. Grass

Golden Eagles vs. Junior

News in development.

