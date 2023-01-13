TParts of the city of Selma, Alabama, were devastated by a tornado. Most of the city’s streets have been closed due to downed power lines and trees, the city said on Facebook on Thursday. Rescue teams are on duty to provide assistance and clear the streets. Citizens were asked not to go outside. Children should not leave schools.

The storm band also extends to the northeast. A tornado was sighted near Atlanta International Airport in the state of Georgia, the busiest airport in the United States by passenger numbers. According to the US aviation authority FAA, aircraft have to remain on the ground temporarily due to severe storms.

According to the US Weather Service, more than a dozen tornadoes have been registered in Alabama in the past few hours. The hurricanes also caused severe damage north-east of Selma. According to the Weather Nation transmitter, there were also injuries in northern Alabama. According to the Alabama disaster control authorities, there have been no deaths so far, as reported by the broadcaster CNN. According to website poweroutage.com, more than 100,000 homes in Alabama and Georgia are without power. A tornado warning from the US Weather Service is in effect for the states of Alabama, Georgia and Florida until late evening local time.