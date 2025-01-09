The users of Rodalies and Middle Distance in Catalonia For months they have had to live with one of the worst effects in recent memory. The Catalan railway network is facing crucial works that have forced the railway circulation between Tarragona and Sant Vicenç de Calders is cut.

For practical purposes, work is being done to improve the Roda de Berà railway tunnel (Tarragona), and for this reason all the Rodalies and Media Distancia trains that connect Barcelona with Tarragona, and also some that go to Lérida, are seeing their passage altered. Renfe together with the Generalitat enabled a wide-ranging device alternative transportation which has not pleased those affected at all.

And dozens of buses to cover, with different routes, the sections without rail service, but many complained about the lack of coordination of schedules between trains and buses and poor information. The works must be underway at least until March 2 and now, to try to minimize the effects as much as possible, the schedules in the affected areas.

«Improve reliability»

Thus, it has been decided to modify, as of January 5, the schedules on lines R14, R15 and R17 to adapt them to the current journey times, which have increased due to the cut. It is estimated that every trip has seen an increase, generally, by a few 30 minutes minimum due to the obligatory change to a bus to travel a few kilometers of the journey.









As detailed by Rodalies, this adjustment implies changes, specifically, in the schedules of line R15 and also a reduction in rail service during off-peak hours on lines R14 and R17, with the aim of «improve reliability» in the section between La Plana-Picamoixons and Sant Vicenç de Calders.

The journeys from Barcelona to Tarragona/Reus will have an increase of 5 minutes.

The journeys from Barcelona to Móra will have an increase of 5 minutes.

Routes from Tarragona/Reus or Móra to Barcelona will have an increase of 10 minutes.

R14: 3 shuttles between Tarragona and Reus will be covered by buses.

R17: 5 shuttles between Tarragona and Port Aventura will be covered by buses.

R15: 3 reduced routes between Reus/Tarragona and Sant Vicenç de Calders will be replaced with buses between Sant Vicenç and Reus.

Thus, the trains that are affected on the lines R15 and R17, that are eliminated to speed up journeys, will have an alternative road service. Renfe recommends consulting all updated information on existing services through the customer service telephone numbers (900 41 00 41 and 912 320 320) and the website www.rodaliesdecatalunya.cat and renfe.com.

In addition, there are multiple web applications, such as Moovitto be able organize trips better and plan schedules taking into account these deletions and this more realistic calculation of train timings.