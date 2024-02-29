Rains in more than 16 states of Mexico and very strong winds are forecast on the day of today, February 29due to the passage of cold front 38.

He cold front 38 It has stationary characteristics and is located in the north and northeast of the country according to the National Metereological Service of the With water.

Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco expect intervals of showers for the cold front 38.

In Chihuahua, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo they await isolated rain according to With water.

For Chihuahua and Durango, winds with gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour are expected and dust devils.

In the case of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Campeche and Yucatán, Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour with possible dust devils.

While the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec expect gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour and for Tamaulipas and Veracruz they expect gusts of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour.

The With water warned that strong winds could knock down trees and advertisements, so it is recommended to follow the Civil Protection instructions of each state.