The tennis player from El Palmar was a real whirlwind, he demonstrated his status as the first seed, with infernal forehands and subtle left-handers, leaving Arnaldi without opportunities. Carlos got 20 game-winners off his forehand. Alcaraz only gave up his service in the third set, which he managed to recover, to seal his pass to the quarterfinals on the fast track.

His next target is Alexander Zverev, who needed more than four and a half hours to beat Jannik Sinner in five sets. Carlitos preferred the Italian tennis player for reissuing his 2022 duel. «If you ask me who I most want to play with, I would tell you Sinner, because of what happened here last year. But I also have a very tight face-to-face with Zverev,” said Alcaraz.

The German seems to have forgotten his ankle injury that kept him sidelined for more than half a year. He tore his lateral ligaments in the 2022 Roland Garros semifinals against Rafa Nadal and did not set foot in a tournament again until the United Cup in January 2023. His adaptation back to competition was costly, but it seems that the German has found a good version of his tennis again. His balance this year is 38 wins and 20 losses.

Zverev has only managed to pass the round of 16 of a Masters 1000 in Cincinnati, where he fell in the semifinals against Novak Djokovic. This performance joins his best results this year, a semifinal at Roland Garros and, a little over a month ago, he managed to rise as champion in his hometown, at the ATP 500 in Hamburg. It is his first title, after almost two years of drought.

In this US Open, the world number 12 defeated Vukic in his debut. In the second and third round, his matches against Altmaier and Dimitrov were resolved in four sets and lasted four hours less than a quarter. To make the top eight, Zverev had to get rid of Sinner in a five-setter.

Now, Alcaraz and Zverev will have to face each other for the sixth time in their career, this time risking access to a Grand Slam semifinal. The score is 2-3 for Sascha, who defeated the Murcian in Acapulco and Vienna 2021 and at Roland Garros 2022. For his part, Carlitos knocked down Alexander the two times they have met in Madrid, one of them in the final .

Schedule of the meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev



The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will be played on the center court of the US Open no earlier than 2:15 p.m. in Spain in the morning from Wednesday, September 6 to Thursday.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Zverev



Alcaraz’s match at the US Open against Zverev can be seen on the Movistar+ platform, in Sports or #Vamos, depending on the platform’s programming.