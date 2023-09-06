In the last few hours, the cancellation of the professional soccer tournament in Bolivia was made official, after a complaint made by the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) for alleged corruption.

(It may be of interest to you: Who is the model related to James and protagonist of the scandal with Neymar?).

The Bolivian Football Federation canceled the two current Professional Division tournaments on Tuesday due to allegations of fixing and corruption in the matches and determined that a ‘lightning’ championship will be held for the remainder of the year.

The decision was made after the FBF will present a formal complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office for ‘aggravated fraud and criminal association’ after revealing the formation of an alleged “corruption network” that involves players, managers, former managers and referees.

(Read here: Official! The Spanish team chooses Montse Tomé as Jorge Vilda’s replacement).

🇧🇴 | URGENT: The Bolivian Football Federation cancels the current tournaments due to allegations of corruption. – Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24) September 5, 2023

In the complaint that was formalized in the La Paz Prosecutor’s Office there are “at least 5 to 6 players” in addition to “some referees and a couple of leaders,” FBF lawyer Christian Camacho told the media.

The lawyer pointed out that, as it was such a serious complaint, evidence “of all kinds” and “forceful” elements such as recordings and witnesses were delivered to the Public Ministry.

(We recommend reading: Jorge Vilda: the DT who went from hero to villain after the Luis Rubiales scandal).

Camacho mentioned that several of the witnesses “fear for their lives” as it is a situation that involves “not only economic extremes, but threats.”

In the main tournament of the Professional Division 17 teams compete that have played between 22 and 24 games, with The Strongest, from La Paz, leader with 49 points.

In #Bolivia 🇧🇴 suspending the tournament is being considered due to a large-scale sports betting scandal. The President of the @FBF_BOFernando Costa, denounced match fixing, bribery, illegal betting and alteration of the VAR. 🎚️🔊AUDIOpic.twitter.com/TIxOXLk6oZ — Marcelo Burgos (@marceloburgosf) September 5, 2023

The lawyer avoided giving names or details of the cases involved and said that “we must wait for the pronouncement of the authorities” in order not to contaminate the investigation.

A few days ago, an audio of a conversation between a soccer player and a person who proposed to take a penalty in a game in exchange for $5,000 was leaked.

Scandal in Bolivia: the president of the Federation, Fernando Costa, denounced match fixing, bribery, illegal betting and alteration of the VAR, for which he requested the SUSPENSION of the championship. pic.twitter.com/Qn2RXJj4mm – Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) August 30, 2023

Last week, the president of the FBF, Fernando Costa, denounced the existence of a “corruption network” for the match-fixing in which former leaders and ‘foreign tentacles’ would also be involved.

(Also: Camilo Vargas: gross mistake before reaching the National Team, not believing the ‘blooper’).

He mentioned that these events have perforated “most” of the 17 clubs in the Professional Division and also the teams that participate in the Simón Bolívar Cup, which is the promotion championship.

That championship went into recess for the first day of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada, while the promotion competition is paralyzed.

The message of Colombian Michael Ortega

9 months fucked up!! It’s already been 2 years, what’s up? Efforts and struggles in vain. Think and see what will happen to my future. Being in a tournament where all these things happen and it is not fair, one as a professional and dedicated to all the goals that the team and my teammates have… —Michael Ortega (@MichaelortegaJ) September 5, 2023

More news in EL TIEMPO