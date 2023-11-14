Carlos Alcaraz did not start his journey at the Nitto ATP Finals in the best way. The Murcian fell in three sets (7-6, 3-6 and 4-6) against the German Alexander Zverev in the first duel of the group stage. The positive thing is that he is not eliminated, but Alcaraz spent his bullet against Sascha and now he will have to defeat Andrey Rublev, his next rival, and Daniil Medvedev if he wants to be in the semifinals of the masters tournament.

Alcaraz landed in Turin with his mind set on forgetting his last commitments and showing what stuff he is made of. The tennis player from El Palmar is included in a group with Zverev and the Russians Rublev and Medvedev. The first two will advance to the semifinals and will meet the qualifiers from the group of Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Rune and Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz’s debut in this competition was against the German Alexander Zverev, a rival whom this year he had already beaten, and forcefully, on two occasions. This time, in his seventh duel, the story was different.

The match began with an early break by Zverev, which Alcaraz recovered on the next service turn. In the end, the Murcian took the first set in sudden death, after wasting three balls with 5-6 on the scoreboard. Losing that set did not dislodge the German, who would once again break serve at the first opportunity, but unlike the previous set, he did not waste the advantage and equalized the contest.

In the final set, Zverev continued to insist and did not let Carlitos sink his teeth into him. The only break point for the Murcian, since the first set, came in the game in which Sascha served to win. But it was not Alcaraz’s day. The German saved that ball and on the next opportunity closed the game. This defeat is a cold shower for Alcaraz, who fortunately is not eliminated. Of course, he will have to win the matches against Rublev and Medvedev to qualify for the next round.

His next match will be against Andrey Rublev, number 5 in the ATP ranking. The Russian, like the one from El Palmar, lost his match against Medvedev and is also obliged to win if he wants to have a chance in the last match of the group stage. As a matter of fact, Alcaraz and Rublev have never seen each other before.

Andrey Rublev is a tennis player who has been in the top-10 for more than three years and has won 19 trophies. This year, his balance is 56 wins, 23 losses and 2 titles. The Russian won his first Masters 1000 of his career in Monte Carlo and ended the month of July by winning in Bastad.

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev will be played on the center court of the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin no earlier than 2:30 p.m. in Spain on Wednesday, November 15.

