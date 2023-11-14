The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Claims ruled that a man was obliged to pay a girl an amount of 700 thousand dirhams, which he had borrowed from her and was late in repaying, in addition to 50 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered.

In detail, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, demanding that he be obligated to pay her the amount of 700 thousand dirhams and the legal interest at the rate of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment and compensation in the amount of 100 thousand dirhams, as well as obligating him to pay fees and expenses and for legal fees, noting that The defendant borrowed from the plaintiff an amount of 700 thousand dirhams, for example, in two installments, the first of 100 thousand dirhams in 2010, and the second installment of 600 thousand dirhams in 2018, and when she asked him to pay, he delayed doing so, and as support for her claim she provided a copy of a notarized acknowledgment of the debt. A notary public, and a customary declaration attributed to the defendant.

The court explained in the merits of its ruling that, according to what is stipulated in the Evidence Law, the official document is considered evidence against all of the matters recorded in it that were carried out by its editor within the limits of his mission or occurred by the concerned parties in his presence, unless it is proven that it was forged by the legally prescribed methods, noting that what is established is the acknowledgment of the notarized debt. Before the notary public, the defendant received an amount of 100,000 dirhams from the plaintiff as a debt, and it is also proven from the declaration attributed to the defendant that he received an amount of 600,000 dirhams from the plaintiff as a trust, and the defendant did not appear before the court to provide evidence that he He took the initiative to pay the amount, and then his debt to the plaintiff amounted to 700 thousand dirhams.

Regarding the request for compensation in the amount of 100 thousand dirhams for material damages, the court indicated that it had concluded that it was proven that the defendant had failed to fulfill his obligation to fulfill the value of the loan, which constitutes a mistake that creates liability against him. The plaintiff has suffered damage, as a result of the seizure of her funds with the defendant, represented by: She lost profits and the loss she incurred as a result of not benefiting from the amount. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 700 thousand dirhams and compensation in the amount of 50 thousand dirhams and to oblige him to pay fees and expenses.