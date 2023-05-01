Carlos Alcaraz will play this Tuesday, May 2, in the round of 16 match at Masters 1,000 in Madrid. After comfortably beating the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (6-2, 7-5) at the Caja Mágica, the tennis player from Murcia continues his journey towards the final of the Mutua Madrid Open and this Tuesday he will face the German Alexander Zverev, in a repeat edition of the final last year in the Madrid tournament.

Alcaraz seeks this Tuesday to take another step towards the trophy and thus revalidate the title. To do this, the man from El Palmar, number two in the world in the ATP ranking, will have to face the German, whom he has only been able to defeat in the last Masters 1,000 in Madrid, when he beat him 6-3, 6-1. In the other three games that they have faced (Roland Garros 2022, Vienna 2021 and Acapulco 2021), it was Zverev who achieved victory, so the German will be a difficult opponent on Alcaraz’s path to the title.

It should be noted that the 26-year-old German tennis player, a native of Hamburg, is number 16 in the world and, like Alcaraz, also has experience in lifting the Masters 1,000 trophy in Madrid, a competition he won in 2021 and 2018.

What time does Carlos Alcaraz play against Zverev



Carlitos will play his pass to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open this Tuesday, May 2. The Murcian will play against the German Alexander Zverev in the Caja Mágica not before 4:00 p.m. on the Manolo Santana track.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Zverev



The game can be followed through different television channels such as Deportes de Movistar + and Teledeporte. It can also be seen in streaming through the ATP Tennis TV platform or on RTVE Play.