Lisciano Niccone, a small town in the province of Perugia, was the scene of the marriage on April 29 between the former president of Juve Andrea Agnelli, 47, and his partner Deniz Akalin, with a ceremony that took place in great secrecy and which was only known through a few posts on social media.

The family

—

Together since 2015, the spouses have two daughters, Livia Selin and Vera Lin. And he had sincerely thanked his current wife Agnelli on one of the most difficult days for him, that of his farewell to the Juventus presidency last November. Words of gratitude to which Deniz Akalin had publicly responded with a very personal dedication: “Only you and I know all the sacrifices you have made, all the efforts you have made… You always ask me what I love most about you and I answer always for the way you work: you don’t stop; you are consistent and insistent. Persevering, determined – he continued -. Responsibility is in your blood: you have never once fled from it, even when it meant taking the blame for others or for mistakes that you didn’t they were yours. You always put your face on defeats, on difficult moments, on difficult decisions. I wish I could have half the courage, integrity and decency that you have… There is only one President, and for me it is will always be you.”