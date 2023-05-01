Stock image of a Cessna 206 aircraft Adrian Pingston

The Civil Aeronautics reported this Monday that a Cessna 206 light aircraft, registration HK 2803, declared an emergency at 7:34 am due to engine failure. Since that time, the authorities have not known the whereabouts of the aircraft and its seven occupants: two adults, four minors and the pilot.

The plane covered the route Araracuara (Caquetá) – San José del Guaviare. Its last recorded location was approximately 175 km from the destination, on the Apaporis River, in the middle of the Amazon jungle. “Civil Aeronautics, in coordination with the Colombian Air Force and the company Avianline Charter’s, is carrying out the search and rescue work,” the statement said.

It also indicates that the Colombian Air Force had an AC47 “Ghost” aircraft and a UH-1H helicopter to support the search, location and rescue.

According to the official aircraft registry of the Civil Aeronautics, the plane is owned by Fredy Gonzalo Ladino Bernal, and the person who operates it is Avianline Charter’s. In June 2022, he received his most recent certificate of airworthiness, the document by which the State guarantees that he can fly, and in June 2021 he had an accident due to loss of engine power. On that occasion it arborized and, according to the preliminary report of the Aerocivil, “it suffered substantial damage, especially in the front part of the fuselage and along it, in the engine, and the leading edge of the planes.”

News in development.

