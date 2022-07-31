Carlos Alcaraz manages to reach another final this season. The tennis player will play the final of the ATP 250 in Umag against Sinner after beating Zeppieri in the semifinals of the tournament (7-5, 4-6, 6-3). The one from El Palmar took almost three hours to beat the Italian in a match that went to the third set. It was not an easy match, as Carlos Alcaraz had to overcome a sprained ankle in the second set.tobi

Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil beat Bagnis in the quarterfinals. He had no complications in the match against the Argentine, to whom he did not concede any games in the first set and whom he won in the second set (6-4) in a confrontation that lasted 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Carlos Alcaraz’s tournament debut was in the round of 16 against Norbert Gombos. A good start in which he beat the number 117 in the world in two sets (6-2 and 6-3). The Slovakian sought to surprise the Spanish tennis player with flat blows, but was unable to lift any sleeves.

Carlos Alcaraz seeks to defend the title at the ATP 250 in Umag. The only obstacle left for him to become champion is Sinner, number 10 in the ATP ranking. The Murcian tennis player, at the age of 19 years and two months, will become number 4 in the world even if he does not take victory in the last match of the tournament.

Schedule of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner



The Umag ATP 250 is held in the week of July 25 to 31. The duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, which will put an end to the tournament held in Croatia, will be played this Sunday on the central court at 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner



The meeting between the tennis player from El Palmar Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner can be seen in Spain on television through the #Vamos channel, according to Movistar’s programming. .