The transfer market continues to be hot and now the ones making the most noise are the strikers. After the fever of central defenders, there are many European teams looking for a striker to strengthen the attack. These are the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli and the player met yesterday to discuss the renewal and they still do not agree. Real Madrid is still very interested in the player, which is a special request from Ancelotti.
The promise of football seems that it will not be cheap. RB Salzburg has announced that it is asking for 65 million euros for the player. The teams that have been related to the operation have been both Real Madrid and Manchester United.
The former Torino is looking for a new team and Gattuso wants him to be his new striker. The only problem is that there are several interested teams, such as Olympique de Marseille, Borussia Dortmund and Roma.
The Hungarian is one of the key players at RB Leipzig but there are other clubs interested in him. Napoli, which this summer seeks to fight again in Serie A, is one of the best placed to take over Szoboszlai, which is valued at 30 million euros.
The Barcelona defender had been on the starting ramp since the first day of the market and has found a new team: Celta de Vigo. Although the official figures are not known, there is talk of a transfer for 3-4 million euros and the Barça club also keeps a percentage of the player for a future sale.
Barça’s forward has been greatly strengthened in the last two markets and the Dane has run out of room. That’s why Braithwaite is about to terminate his contract. Getafe and Rayo are the two Spanish clubs that have already approached the player.
The AC Milan defender does not count in the Italian team’s plans and Sevilla are studying the return of the central defender to their ranks after selling Jules Koundé to Barcelona.
The sudden loss of Sebastian Haller has made Borussia Dortmund look for an alternative in attack at least until he recovers. Dzeko is the player who most convinced the board, but the Bosnian has said no to the German team.
The Dutchman has not finished finding his place at PSG and is now looking for a way out for next season. Although the departure will be on loan, Roma seem to be the club that will take over his services this season, pending the final details of the contract.
The Chicago Fire goalkeeper will be a new Chelsea player from the end of the MLS, according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer will be at the end for about 15 million euros including the variables. Thus, Kepa’s exit seems increasingly safe.
