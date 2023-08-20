Carlos Alcaraz manages to sneak into a new final, this time in the Cincinnati Masters 1000, in which he will face off against Novak Djokovic. The Murcian managed to prevail, in three sets (2-6, 7-6 (4) and 6-3) and with suffering, the Pole Hubert Hurkacz in the penultimate round of the tournament.

Carlitos demonstrated, once again, that he is a born winner and never gives up anything. The Murcian was on the brink of the abyss with a match point against, which Hurkacz did not take advantage of with 5-4 on the scoreboard of the second set. He forced the tie-break, again saved a compromised situation with 4-1 down and scored the second round to get the magic out of the number in the final set. Alcaraz in the third quarter finally broke his rival’s serve after eleven chances and did not give rise to losing the game again.

And it is that in Cincinnati, the man from El Palmar is knowing how to grit his teeth, since he has not won any game without losing a set. He is going to have to show off that strength in the final against Novak Djokovic. The Serbian, by contrast, has not given up any part in the championship, defeating Alejandro Davidovich, Gaël Monfils, Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev to reach the last round and fight for his third trophy on American courts.

After the memorable triumph of Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon over Novak Djokovic, this will be the second final that they will play between the two. The Serbian will want revenge and the Spaniard will want to remain undefeated in the Masters 1000 finals, where he has won the four he has played so far. Beyond the British grass, these tennis players met in the semifinals of Madrid 2022, which Carlitos signed up for, and Novak defeated the Murcian in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2023.

Schedule of the meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic



The match between Alcaraz and Djokovic will be played on the center court in Cincinnati at 10:30 p.m. in Spain this Sunday.

Where to watch the match between Alcaraz and Djokovic



Like the rest of the Cincinnati Masters 1000, the final between Alcaraz and Djokovic can be seen on the Movistar+ platform, in Sports or #Vamos, depending on the platform’s schedule. It can also be followed on Tennis TV.