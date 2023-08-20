A Somali political researcher for “Sky News Arabia” enumerates what stands behind the development of the Somali army’s operations, whether with regard to the cooperation of the population, firmness against the negligent, drying up of resources, or international cooperation.

Government strikes and actions

On Friday, the Somali News Agency “SUNA” stated that the army forces carried out military operations in cooperation with “international friends”, targeting two houses in the Ali Foto area of ​​​​the city of Kontrari in the Lower Shipley region, in the south, where members of the “Al-Shabab Movement” were preparing explosive materials in them, and resulted in About killing 20 members of the Al-Shabaab militia.

On Thursday evening, the Somali President, Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, visited the city of Tusmarib, the capital of Galmudug state, in the center of the country, and held open discussions with some citizens about the developments in the war on terrorism, saying that the terrorists had become “crowded between the river and the sea,” and that the first stage of liberation was in the states Hirshbeli and Galmudug, and the second stage will be in the states of Jubaland and the southwest, and “today, thanks to God, the car that leaves the city of Jawhar reaches the capital, Mogadishu, without fear and terror.”

On Thursday, the Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Berri, called on all residents to participate in the war against what he described as militias, saying during a cabinet meeting that the country is in a state of war, and everyone must do their part.

During the same meeting, the cabinet was briefed on a report submitted by the commander of the National Army, Ibrahim Sheikh Mohiuddin, on the latest security situation and the ongoing liberation operations in cooperation between the army and the local population, according to SUNA.

On Wednesday, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, General Abdullah Ali Anoud, announced in a press conference that 30 members of the movement were killed in a military operation in Galgudud governorate, in Galmudug regional state, in the center of the country, according to “SUNA”.

Army strengths

Somali writer and researcher, Mahmoud Mohamed Hassan, Director of the Hargeisa Center for Studies and Research, monitors a number of factors that contributed to the success of the army’s operations against terrorism:

The operations of the government forces and the auxiliary popular forces receive international strategic support represented by American military experts, and air strikes by marches; This contributed to breaking the movement’s tactical superiority in rural areas.

The continuous societal pressure on the clans that have shown their neutrality by denouncing this position, and accusing its owners of collaborating with the movement, or not daring to confront it; This caused great embarrassment to the leaders of these clans, and humiliation in exchange for the praise, appreciation and welcome that the participating clans reaped in confronting the terrorist movement.

The government also adopted a policy of draining the movement’s financial resources, as it was subjected to depletion in two ways. The first was the loss of human elements after the clans stopped accepting their extortion and providing them with human resources. These clans even turned into spearheads against it, and the second was tightening control over financial transactions, such as the royalties that the movement used to collect. Of the population; What led to its weakness now from carrying out explosions of the previous extent.

All of this led the movement to lose areas it considered safe strongholds, and its capabilities to carry out complex intelligence and technical operations declined, bearing in mind that security experts in Somalia say that each suicide bombing in the capital costs the movement no less than one million US dollars.

The Al-Shabaab terrorist movement was collecting huge sums of money every month. According to a study by the Somali “Hiral” Institute, which specializes in security studies, it was collecting up to $15 million per month.

In its study, the institute relied on interviews conducted between June and October 2020 with 70 businessmen, government employees, and representatives of non-governmental organizations in Mogadishu, the southwestern region, Hirshabelle, Jubbaland, and Puntland, where companies were forced to pay official taxes to the government and pay royalties to the terrorist movement simultaneously.