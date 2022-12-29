Banks called Izvestia the most dangerous fraud schemes that are used on holidays . In the top – extortion of payment data under the threat of criminal liability, promises of payments and compensations, phishing with tickets and New Year’s sales . The Central Bank reminded: no one should give sensitive payment information (CVC code and pin code), it is more useful to call the bank yourself. If the interlocutor persuades you to transfer money or give the data immediately, with a high degree of probability he is a scammer cybersecurity experts emphasized.

Data Hunt

The most dangerous fraud scheme used during the New Year holidays can be considered a call on behalf of supposedly law enforcement officers . During it, they may report the threat of criminal liability for the disclosure of confidential information. This was announced to Izvestia at Post Bank.

The credit institution explained: more fraudsters extract access codes and other personal data, or convince the victim to “cooperate with the investigation” and transfer funds for a special operation . Such a legend is often used by cybercriminals lately, focusing on the information agenda.

Another serious threat is the luring of money under the pretext of accruing social payments, compensations and benefits. , reported in Post Bank. For example, at the end of December, the State Services opened an application form for a single allowance for pregnancy and for children under 17 years old. Promising to accrue money, the criminals are actually extorting confidential banking information, the credit institution explained.

— In addition, fraudsters may pose as investment company brokers. The client is promised a quick and good income in a short time . But first they ask you to transfer a small amount. Then they demonstrate a fictitious personal account in which the client’s income grows. When you try to withdraw the money earned, it turns out to be impossible, ”said her representative.

Same Popular with attackers are schemes that promise big wins , as well as legends where scammers pose as buyers on sales platforms, Post Bank added. The main goal is to lure payment information.

Another risk during the New Year holidays, as well as during the holiday seasons, is phishing through fake ticket sales sites (transport, theaters, shows), gifts and tour packages. , noted in MTS Bank. Attackers build their schemes in accordance with the mass needs of Russians in such seasons. They also benefit from the principles of urgency of such offers and large discounts.

– During such periods the population has a lower threshold for feeling risk in offers with large discounts , which they see on the Internet, since such sales take place in legal retail chains. It is important to check the source of such an offer,” MTS Bank said.

Do not call, call back

The Bank of Russia reminded Izvestia that, based on the current agenda, fraudsters quickly change their schemes and scenarios to steal money from citizens , including using the New Year theme in them. Before the holidays, as a rule, the number of phishing sites masquerading as online stores selling various goods and services increases, the Central Bank emphasized.

— In order not to become a victim of scammers, never, under any circumstances, provide personal data, bank card details, SMS codes, secret words . If you receive a suspicious phone call, end the call immediately and if you have any doubts about the safety of money in the account, call the bank yourself by the phone number indicated on the back of the card or on the official website of the bank, the Central Bank said.

Besides, it is important to ensure that the smartphone is not infected with fraudulent software , added to the RSHB. The bank recommends that you should not, at someone’s request, install programs for remote access and third-party security certificates on the device. It is also important to keep your operating system up to date.

Intruders may use the holiday agenda in social engineering, for example, refer to non-working days, try to dissuade people from calling back the official number of organizations , said Sergey Golovanov, chief expert of Kaspersky Lab. They can also exert psychological pressure if they find out that a person is away.

– still The main recommendation is not to lose vigilance . Remember that if you are asked to do something first (send a newsletter to friends, provide SMS data from the bank, a secret word) in order to get some benefit later (save money, get a bonus, a gift), then this is most likely a scam. Especially if there is a rush, – warned the director of the technical department of RTM Group Fedor Muzalevsky.

He also listed other safety rules: do not go to suspicious sites, open messages from strangers in a chat, download files from unverified resources, give someone your personal data and bank account information.