Last year, bandai namco took the world by storm with the release of scarlet nexus. Despite the fact that the game already looked amazing from its first previews, it seems that not many people had faith in the project, but luckily it turned out to be a sensational experience. It will surely get a sequel eventually, and its director already has a couple of ideas for the future.

As part of a recent interview with Inverse, Kenji Anabuki, director of scarlet nexus, He talked about some of the points of the original game that he would like to improve or change for the hypothetical sequel:

“If there is a sequel, I would personally like to use the Superpowers in other areas besides battles. I would also like to tell a more mature story.”

Similarly, Anabuki said that he would like to improve the narrative of the game, since much of the story was told through these very comic book-style static images:

“I still want to make them as unique as the ones we see in the game, but at the same time, offer our fans the most satisfying gaming experience.”

If you haven’t given it a chance yet scarlet nexuswe suggest you take a look at our written review to learn what makes this game such a unique and amazing experience.

Publisher’s note: Scarlet Nexus was definitely one of my most enjoyable games of last year, and I’d love to see the folks at Bandai Namco greenlight its sequel as soon as possible. Due to the success and reception that this game had, surely there have already been conversations related to its sequel and I hope it will not take long to arrive.

Via: reverse