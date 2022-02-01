Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced this Monday (31) that it has closed a deal to buy developer Bungie, the North American company that was responsible for creating titles such as the game Destiny and the Halo franchise. The business is valued at around US$ 3.6 billion (something close to R$ 19 billion, considering the current price).

+ Sony Music announces purchase of Bob Dylan’s recorded music catalog

According to the website gamesindustry.biz, when the acquisition is completed, Bungie will be an independent subsidiary of Sony, led by a board that will have the current CEO and president Pete Parsons and other current leaders of the company.

Bungie, according to Sony, will continue to be a cross-platform studio, so it will have the freedom to continue to distribute games on other platforms such as Xbox and PC. It is worth remembering that the announcement comes two weeks after the announcement of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, in a deal of US$ 68.7 million.

Pete Parsons said, in an official post on Bungie’s website, that he believes that “games have unlimited potential and that to make something worthwhile in entertainment, we must bet big on our vision, our studio and our amazing team.” from trusted creators who build unforgettable worlds that really matter to people.”

“Like us, SIE believes that gaming worlds are just the beginning of what our IPs can become. Together, we share the dream of creating and promoting iconic franchises that unite friends around the world, families across generations, and fans across multiple platforms and entertainment media.”

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

