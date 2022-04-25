The Ukrainian refugees who are being received at a holiday park in Lauwersoog in Groningen can leave if they no longer want to stay there. They are offered another place. A Defense training complex is located next to the site. In Saturday’s De Telegraaf, the Ukrainians told that they were reliving the war in their country through the gunfire.

