Research commissioned by Banco BTG Pactual to FSB Pesquisa, released this Monday (25), shows that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) remains the leader in voting intentions for Palácio do Planalto this year, but the difference to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) continues to decline.

In today’s survey, Lula appears with 41% of voting intentions, while Bolsonaro has 32%. In the last survey carried out by the institute, in March, the difference was 14 points, now it is nine – Lula fell from 43% to 41%, while Bolsonaro rose from 29% to 32%.

+ Lula loses advantage and PT exchanges pre-campaign marketer

Third in the survey, Ciro Gomes (PDT) maintained the 9% registered in March, followed by João Doria (PSDB) who rose from 2% to 3%. André Janones (Avante) appears with 3%, followed by Simone Tebet (MDB), 1%, and Vera Lucia (PSTU), with 1%.

The other candidates add up to 5% of the votes (there were 13% in March, but they counted on the votes of former minister Sergio Moro, currently out of contention).

Two thousand voters were interviewed by telephone between the 22nd and 24th of April. The poll’s margin of error is 2 percentage points.

The full survey can be viewed clicking here.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat