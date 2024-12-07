The Premier League had a big scare this Saturday: Michail Antonio, West Ham striker, suffered a very serious traffic accident in Essex that has ended with his car destroyedalthough the footballer is “stable” and “conscious.”

This has been confirmed by his club through a statement released on its official channels, in which it has detailed that the 34-year-old player “is conscious and communicates and is currently under close supervision in a central London hospital.”

“At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to Please respect the privacy of Michail and his family. “The club will not be making any further comments this afternoon but will issue a further update in due course,” West Ham added.

The London club initially spoke out about what happened after unverified images began to circulate on the internet showing a wrecked Ferrari and pointed to a supposedly serious accident, although these extremes had not been confirmed.

After news of the accident spread, Several rival clubs began posting messages sending “good wishes” to the player. and their loved ones.

“All the people at Arsenal send their love, support and good wishes to Michail, his family and West Ham United“, according to a message posted on Arsenal’s social networks, while Chelsea dedicated their “thoughts to Michail and his family.”

The Jamaican attacker is disputing his tenth season with the hammerswith whom he has played 323 games and scored 83 goals, after signing for the English team from Nottingham Forest in 2015.