came back Isco Alarcon and Betis smiled again. Coach Manuel Pellegrini surprised everyone at the press conference prior to the match against Barcelona by announcing that the Malaga midfielder was now available to be at least called up to receive the Primera leader on matchday 16 of the domestic championship. And the truth is that it didn’t stop there because Isco returned to the joy of Betis in particular and football in general.

The surprise of everyone at the Benito Villamarín was even greater when they saw that Pellegrini decided in the 76th minute that Isco enter the field of play replacing the injured Mateo Flores, the face and cross of Betis this Saturday before the Magna procession in Seville , so that the man from Coín could play a professional match again 205 days after being seriously injurede knee, no less than almost seven months away from the playing fields having had the misfortune of having a relapse that made him have to start practically from scratch in his recovery.

Isco entered the final stretch of the match against the Barça team and gradually took the lead in a match in which his teammate had been the protagonist. Lo Celsowho had previously managed to tie the first goal scored by Lewandowski with a penalty, and then helped the team to tie thanks to Assane’s goal in extremis, which allowed the result to be balanced again when it seemed that Ferran’s goal would be the final goal. Little by little, Isco is recovering his sensations. In this return he has shortened the deadlines for his complete reintegration, although there is still time to be able to see him at the highest level of competition. His reinstatement in green and white key is undoubtedly good news.

Isco was part of a double change, by the way, who after resting Mateo Flores, also saw how Benito Villamarín applauded his return to a match with Betis in the First Division. In turn, Brazilian striker Vitor Roque left the field of play and was relieved by Assane Diaoin the end the great final protagonist of the contest as the winger was the one who scored the final 2-2 in the green and white stadium against the leader.