Oklahoma teen Willis Gibson became the first player to reach level 157 in the classic Tetris game offline. This happened almost 40 years after its presentation, reported CNN Business January 3.

“I’m going to lose consciousness, I can’t feel my fingers. When I started playing this game, I didn’t expect to ever win or beat,” Gibson said.

A video of Gibson's 38-minute game shows the game crashing at level 157. The 13-year-old American's record sparked a nostalgic surge of interest in the game, created by a Soviet engineer in 1984 and popularized on the Nintendo Entertainment System.

To date, more than 200 official variants of Tetris have been released on at least 70 systems, which is a world record according to the Guinness Book of Records. Developed by Electronic Arts, the mobile version released in 2006 has sold 100 million times, making it the third best-selling video game of all time, according to a Hewlett Packard report last year.

In June 2023, sales of Tetris consoles in April in the Russian Federation almost doubled, representatives of trading platforms told Izvestia. The most popular are the classic types of retro consoles, such as Brick Game.

