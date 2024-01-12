The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has announced that the French player Leny Mitjana He has been suspended for ten years and fined $20,000 for participating in match-fixing.

The ITIA adds that the tennis player committed eleven violations of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) as a member of an organization dedicated to adulterating matches in Belgium that he led. Grigor Sargsyansentenced to five years in prison.

Mitjana, who was ranked a career-high 458th in the men's singles in 2018, denied all charges related to match-fixing in 2017 and 2018.

However, Mitjana was found guilty “of facilitating betting, engineering the outcome of matches and influencing other players, failing to put in effort in matches and failing to report corrupt approaches.”

🔥The point of the week was scored by Louis Dussin (N°84 French) against Leny Mitjana (N°59) in the finale of the CNGT de l'Open Gascon. Il est magnifice! 🎥YT/CANAL HA via Guillaume Guichené pic.twitter.com/DHhvdG0lDh — Tennis Legend (@TennisLegende) December 10, 2023

The suspension will extend from the date of the decision (December 22, 2023) until midnight on December 21, 2033.

During the sanction period the player is prohibited from playing, training or attending any tennis event authorized or sanctioned by the members. from the ITIA (ATP, ITF, WTA, Tennis Australia, French Tennis Federation, Wimbledon and USTA) or any national association.

