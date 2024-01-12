Man simulated punching Naíne Carvalho in the face; she stated that the “homeless resident” seemed “quite altered”

Reporter Naíne Carvalho, from Amazon Network (affiliate of TV Globo), was interrupted by a homeless resident “quite changed”according to her, during a link live on this Friday’s edition (12 January 2024) of the program “Bom Dia Amazonas”. The journalist was talking about the annulment of the Manaus City Hall contract suspension by the TCE-AM (Amazonas State Audit Court) when a man hit her in the head twice. Then, she ran out of the place. “What a fright! My God, Breno, I’m sorry”, Naíne told presenter Breno Cabral. He called the act “absurd”. Afterwards, the journalist stated that she was “good” and said it only took “a scare”.