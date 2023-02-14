recently the Sport Clube Vitória of Serie B of Brazilian soccer announced a new sponsor: it is deadly modelwhich is the company that leads the VIP escort service.

This has brought a series of criticisms of the club’s leaders, but they warn that it is a campaign for respect.

(Shakira and Piqué: reveal the plan so that Clara Chía is not with her children)

(Dani Alves: his wife reveals what the mysterious letter he received says)

“Through the Lion (club nickname) an important message will be transmitted to demonstrate that all citizens and professionals are worthy of respect, security and dignity,” they announced in a statement.

And they added: “With the aim of overcoming the taboos related to teammates, the club and the company affirm, with this alliance, their full support in the construction of these values, articulating the conscience of society.”

The critics

🇦🇷 Goal, Dieguito! More um! Perna canhota tá afiada! In addition to his beautiful goal, which was the second of the season, he still collaborated with assistência caprichada pra Léo Gamalho. Let’s go for more, meu 🔟! pic.twitter.com/F1Au8pEK3Y — EC Vitória (@ECVitoria) February 9, 2023

In Brazil they say that this sponsorship generates the promotion of prostitution. It is clear, social networks made their afternoon, but the idea has not changed.

“Esporte Clube Vitória’s Fatal Model sponsorship is the largest in the club’s history and is a message of empowerment for the fandom market. There are 1.5 million people who practice this profession, which is legalized in Brazil and deserves respect,” the club said.

“We vehemently repudiate misogynistic, prejudiced and violent speeches. We demand the immediate expulsion of the journalist and broadcaster uziel good due to the lies and unfounded accusations presented on open television”, was the message on his Instagram account.

The club wears the announcement of the sponsoring company on its sleeves, it does so in all the stadiums and sometimes generates the occasional joke.

very safe

“We are very happy to have a national level sponsor. Vitória was chosen to be the first Brazilian club sponsored by this platform”, say the leaders.

“It is a source of pride, with a great responsibility. These sponsors have allowed us to keep our accounts up to date. Yesterday we paid the salaries of the players, today we paid those of the employees for those actions that we have been doing,” they added.

“Our company is proud to stamp its brand on a shirt as victorious and traditional as Vitória’s. With this alliance we will transmit our values ​​with respect, raising awareness through information, breaking taboos and generating knowledge. Vitória will be an important ally in this search to strengthen the fight for respect, empowerment and dignity of the escort profession. Get up, León!”, explained Nina Sag, the company’s spokeswoman.

(Unusual: Rangers coach orders players to let themselves score a goal, video) (Footballer bought a beer when they changed him in the game, video)