NATO | Stoltenberg: The main question is not whether Finland and Sweden will ratify NATO at the same time – Researcher: “The signal changed”

NATO of the Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg According to Instead, the main issue is that both are ratified as members as quickly as possible.

Stoltenberg commented on the matter to the media in Brussels on Tuesday morning during the meeting of NATO defense ministers.

The membership of Finland and Sweden is yet to be ratified in Turkey and Hungary. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the process, especially Sweden has been toughened and even announced that Sweden cannot expect Turkey to support its NATO membership.

“I am sure that both will become members. And I will work hard to get both ratified as quickly as possible,” Stoltenberg said.

Minister of Defense Mikko Savola (Centre), on the other hand, said before the meeting that simultaneous progress with Sweden is the primary goal. However, he stated that there are many moving parts in the matter and said that it is also a matter of NATO.

According to Savola, the main thing is that both Finland and Sweden are members of NATO by the time of the Vilnius Summit, i.e. in July.

“This hand in hand is our starting point in joining NATO with Sweden. But we will see if there is a difference in this scheduling,” he said.

Finland is present at the NATO defense ministers’ meeting as an observer member.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) said on Tuesday in the parliament that he knows nothing that has changed in Finland and Sweden’s NATO process.

The Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee is visiting Sweden today. The committee’s schedule includes a meeting of the Swedish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, the topic of which is Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership process.

“It’s probably good to hear about the discussion of these parliamentarians,” Haavisto said.

Haavisto says that he read Stoltenberg’s comment in such a way that he seems to see the situation in the same way as has been seen in Finland. The Vilnius summit in July is a strong deadline for Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership.

“After that, there really isn’t a clear milestone,” Haavisto said.

Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström in turn commented to Svenska Dagbladet that Turkey will finally decide on its ratifications. According to him, there would still be ambition to join together.

“But we should not forget that it is a national decision how to join NATO. We do not own this process and we do not own the entire Turkish ratification. It is a Turkish issue,” he said.

Leading investigator Matt Pesu The foreign policy institute evaluated Stoltenberg’s exit from Finland’s and Sweden’s ratifications in one sentence on Twitter.

“NATO’s signal changed,” he wrote.

Pesu has previously assessed to STT that the simultaneous accession of the countries is definitely a primary goal and makes sense both from the point of view of the countries themselves and the military alliance.

On the one hand, it is about the defense of the entire northern region, and on the other hand, that possible reinforcements to Finland during the war would probably come through Sweden. Pesu has also said that Sweden’s position in its own negotiations would weaken “dramatically” if Finland decided to withdraw from the current process.

Stoltenberg also repeated his previous message that Finland and Sweden are already in a very different situation than before the accession process started.

“They have bilateral security guarantees from many members of the alliance, they are integrated into NATO, and NATO has increased its presence in the region,” Stoltenberg said.

He also stated that this is the fastest progress towards membership in NATO’s history so far.

Savola said that he does not know exactly what Stoltenberg said. However, he pointed out that the membership of both countries is important for everyone.

“The most important thing is that both Finland and Sweden are there in NATO. It is important from the point of view of NATO’s defense planning, it is important from the point of view of Finland’s security and it is important from the point of view of Sweden,” said Savola.

Tuesday the program before the actual meeting of defense ministers includes the coordination meeting of the Ukrainian support group, which started at ten in the morning, also known as the so-called Ramstein format.

Various comments have come up with the view that Russia’s more extensive attack in Ukraine is either about to start again or has already started to some extent. Stoltenberg stated on Tuesday morning that Russia is planning new attacks in Ukraine.

During the meeting, concern has been caused by the low level of the ammunition and weapons industry compared to consumption.

Additional information has already started to leak out about the arms aid. The AFP news agency reported in the afternoon that Norway is sending eight Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

For Ukraine, getting weapons and ammunition is essential. The situation is told by the fact that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov ended up on Tuesday quickly after arriving at the NATO headquarters to present his fighter-themed handkerchief.

For example, the Minister of Defense of Estonia Hanno Pevkur hoped for joint procurement of ammunition to tackle the situation. He stated that Ukraine also needs fighter jets.

Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren said the Netherlands is taking seriously Ukraine’s requests to supply US-made F-16 fighter jets. However, he stated that the issue needs to be discussed with the United States and its feasibility must be considered.

Germany, among others, has taken a cautious approach to the delivery of fighter jets. Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday morning that air defense and training must go hand in hand and that training to fly alone takes several months. In his opinion, it is necessary to focus on what is now in the center in terms of defense.

Stoltenberg has also said that fighter jets are not the most urgently needed aid right now, as they will take time to deliver anyway.