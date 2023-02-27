Lionel Scaloni will continue to lead the Argentine team for at least another four years. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has announced on Monday on its Twitter account the renewal of the Pujato coach until 2026, which means that he will command the Albiceleste in the 2024 Copa América and also in the World Cup that will be played in the United States. United States, Mexico and Canada.

Scaloni returned the Argentine team to the pinnacle of football last December, when the team led by Leo Messi won the World Cup in Qatar after defeating France in the final played at the Lusail stadium. It was the third star to be sewn to the chest by a team that had already been proclaimed world champion as host in 1978, with César Luis Menotti on the bench and Mario Alberto Kempes as the main reference on the pitch, and who reigned again for eight years then in the World Cup held in Mexico, then with Carlos Salvador Bilardo as strategist and Diego Armando Maradona as flagship.

From that moment on, a long journey began in the desert that lasted 38 years and which Scaloni ended with the trophy that Messi raised in the Qatari capital, to the delirium of a country in which football is a true religion.

The former footballer for Deportivo de La Coruña, Racing de Santander and Mallorca, among other teams, had taken over the reins of Argentina four years earlier, after the debacle in the World Cup in Russia, and with the rank of interim, but managed to revive the Albiceleste and return it to the Olympus of the king of sports through a calm management that pacified a changing room that was dynamited as a result of a long list of troubles that even led Messi to declare that he would not defend the Albiceleste again.

March friendlies



Scaloni, who in his day had shared a dressing room with the genius of Rosario, forged a group of solidarity and without edges at the service of a cause: to provide Messi with the only title that was missing from his record and allow him to sit to the right of Diego. With a group of workers dedicated to the sacrosanct task of enthroning the star from Rosario, and the ’10’ offering brilliant flashes, Argentina once again placed itself at the epicenter of the soccer planet in Qatar, barely a year after returning to touch metal with the conquest of the Copa América, the other great success that shines in the meteoric career as horse trainer at 44 years of age.

Despite the fact that winning the trophy in Qatar had placed Scaloni on the radar of several teams, his continuity at the helm of the Albiceleste was a priority for the AFA, which concluded negotiations with the Pujato coach in the hours prior to the delivery of The Best Awards and when there are a few days left for the coach to provide the list of summoned for the friendlies that the Argentine team will play on March 23 and 28 against Panama and Suriname. Everything indicates that it will not include great news in the summons and will retain the bulk of the block that was proclaimed world champion in Qatar.