The long-distance clash between the European institutions and the Government chaired by Giorgia Meloni on the issue of stop the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035. After Matteo Salvini and Gilberto Pichetto Fratin it was the turn of Adolfo Urso, Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy who underlined how Italy is trying the support of France and Germany to oppose the decision of the European Union regarding the ban on endothermics. The exponent of the Executive then also spoke of the regulations on emissions linked to Euro 7, emphasizing that in this case too Rome will try to form a common front with Berlin and Paris to slow down the decision-making process and invite the EU to better analyze the next steps to take on the subject of the automobile.

Urso addressed the European Commission directly, inviting the community body to adopt a “pragmatic, concrete, non-ideological” approach, in particular with regard to the Fit for 55 size package and the restrictions for the automotive world. The search for allies by the minister and the Meloni government would have already produced a first meeting in Berlin between Urso and the German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on 20 February, while a second meeting with the minister will be held on 3 March in Rome of the French Economy Bruno Le Maire. “The three big European industrial countries can influence European regulations”, – explained Urso – “We are determined to try to slow down the approval of the two bills until the next European Parliament elections to be held in 2024. They are two important dossiers that need to be tackled in a realistic way, giving citizens and businesses a real chance to adapt in good time.”

The idea of ​​the Executive led by Giorgia Meloni is to ask a review of the conditions currently on the table, so that a meeting point can be found on the ecological transition. All by 2026, the year in which the European Commission has established an initial assessment of the path that will have to lead to the ban on endothermic cars in 2035.