A few weeks ago the coach of the Mexican national team, the Argentine Gerardo Martinowas involved in the controversy because on a trip to his country, he was seen talking with his compatriot Lionel Scalloninational team of Argentina.
The complaints against the daddy They did not wait on social networks, since Mexican journalists and fans began to criticize him for not being in the stadiums seeing the players who could fill the remaining spaces in the national team for the World Cup. Instead of being resting in his country because of the eye disease that he suffers from, he was in a duel of Newell’s Old Boys against Racing.
The Mexican Football Federation came out in defense of the strategist by mentioning that the different members of his coaching staff are present in each of the stadiums to see the players, even when Martino not present in Mexico.
On the subject of that talk in the Marcelo Bielsa Stadiumhappened on July 16, Scaloni revealed what he was chatting about with his compatriot and in fact, he assured that they did not talk about the duel they will hold Argentina Y Mexico at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
“We don’t talk about the game we are going to play in the World Cup. We talk about many things. We were teammates, we have a good relationship, we met at Newell’s and we talked about various things, logically nothing about the game that will face us in Qatar. We talked about the present of the Newell’s and other things”revealed for TNT.
The Tricolor Y The Albiceleste They share Group C for the 2022 World Cup and they will meet on November 26, where the Aztecs hope to beat the Argentines for the first time in a World Cup, apart from their similar ones from Poland Y Saudi Arabia.
