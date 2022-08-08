😏 What did ‘Tata’ Martino and Scaloni talk about? 🗣️ The DT of @Argentina 🇦🇷 explained everything that happened the day that coincided with the coach of @miseleccionmx 🇲🇽 🎥 He counted every detail ▶️ https://t.co/lkPnoLbwYH pic.twitter.com/9AaZwcEKc3 – Telemundo Sports (@TelemundoSports) August 6, 2022

The Mexican Football Federation came out in defense of the strategist by mentioning that the different members of his coaching staff are present in each of the stadiums to see the players, even when Martino not present in Mexico.

Every weekend in Liga MX, members of the SNM coaching staff attend the duels that are played

“We don’t talk about the game we are going to play in the World Cup. We talk about many things. We were teammates, we have a good relationship, we met at Newell’s and we talked about various things, logically nothing about the game that will face us in Qatar. We talked about the present of the Newell’s and other things”revealed for TNT.