The setback by the 5-star leader

Luigi De Magistrisalready a magistrate, he tries again and takes the field with his new political formation entitled the Sandinista “Popular Union”, also composed of Power to the people and Communist Refoundation, plus some fugitives from the Five Stars.

De Magistris said he wanted to be a candidate in five multi-member colleges including that of Naples, a city where he was mayor for ten years from 2011 to 2021, two councils, and where he can give some annoyance to those who did not want to take him on board.

Lately, however, De Magistris has not done much, so much so that in Parliament he never managed to land and even in 2021, in Calabria, not only did he not become President, but he also remained personally outside the Regional Council.

A real setback. After this beating she said she wanted to take a period of reflection, which is evidently over.

Until a few days ago he was mysteriously silent, a bit like Calenda, because he had sent a message to Giuseppe Conte, leader of the Five Stars, and waited hopefully for an answer. Wait today, wait tomorrow, in the end he too realized a terrible truth: Conte not only did not answer him, but he was even snubbing him.

And it was certainly not the first time that the Five Stars treated him like this and sent him blank. In fact, the relations between the former magistrate and Beppe Grillo himself have always been tense and fluctuating, although initially he was sent to Europe from 2009 to 2011, thanks to the candidacy of Italia dei Valori with the support of the “Beppe Grillo lists”, Because at that time the Movement did not yet exist.

Since then De Magistris has always sought a stable, structural relationship with the Movement also for an undoubted ideological consonance on the themes of justicialism and perhaps environmentalism.

But the marriage never consummated, often causing mutual resentment.

The former mayor of Naples then also made a little thought to Fratoianni which still represents common leftist values, but even there it received a very Soviet niet.

Also because UP has the Communist PRC, which has always been at war with Fratoianni’s own Italian Left.

And it is singular to note how Ingroia also embarked on Marco Rizzo’s Communists, which from a certain point of view can support a thesis dear to the center – right of a “judicial communism”.

The fact remains that now De Magistris he will also have to collect the signatures under the scorching sun of these days and time is very short. And then, if she manages to collect them and could submit to the judgment of the voters, she would have to overcome the 3% barrier, a quota that is difficult to reach for her micro training.

