The Spaniard of the “red” wins the first race of the SBK weekend on the Czech Republic circuit in front of Razgatlioglu and a revived Scott Redding. Number one thousand podium in Superbike for Ducati. Only fourth Jonathan Rea.

Umberto Schiavella





@

__umbe__

On the Most track, in the Czech Republic GP, Alvaro Bautista takes victory in race 1 after a splendid performance on the track, bringing Ducati on its laurels. The Spaniard marks the thousandth podium in Superbike for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer from 1988 to today, a record achieved with 52 different riders. The bishop of the red, by now as expected, let the Turkish of Yamaha and the Northern Irishman of Kawasaki “let off steam” in constant battle for the first position, waiting for the right moment to take the lead. Lurking Scott Redding, the British in great recovery after the introduction of the new swingarm and some technical measures that earned him third place ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu. Box number four for Jonathan Rea with the Northern Irishman who fought to the end to stay in the top three. Fifth Axel Bassani with the independent Panigale V4 R followed by the official R1 of Andrea Locatelli and the Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi. Eighth Honda of the Spaniard Iker Lecuona, ninth Alex Lowes, the American Garrett Gerloff closes the top ten. Fourteenth the San Marino Bernardi, only twenty-first Roberto Tamburini. In the general classification Bautista reaches 271 points, behind Jonathan Rea by 29 points, third Razgatlioglu with 223 points. See also Jacobs effect: Italy has discovered the land of speed

The chronicle – Twenty-two laps of race 1. Rea, author of the pole, Razgatlioglu and Rinaldi start from the front row. The Turkish of Yamaha starts well, followed by Rea and Bautista. Fourth Bassani ahead of Redding, Locatelli and Rinaldi. After two laps the Northern Irishman is glued to Razgatlioglu, behind Bautista studies his opponents. The first three laps alone, while Rea passes Razgatlioglu on lap 17, a good fight between the two, but the Kawasaki rider, Bautista, gets closer and closer. It did not last long, the Turkish overtook Rea, an exchange of positions between the two with the Northern Irishman back in the lead. Fifteen laps at the end of race 1. Redding fourth ahead of Bassani, Locatelli and Rinaldi. A few drops of rain begin to fall. Bautista attacks and conquers the second position against the Turkish, but is not satisfied and also mocked Rea by moving to first position. Twelve laps to go. Increases the rain on the track. Try to stretch the Spanish of the Borgo Panigale house. Redding approaches, waving the flag to signal rain drops, especially in the third sector of the track. See also F1 | Mazepin scores 4 out of 5 for his rookie year

The last ten laps – In turn 1 Toprak attacks and passes Rea gaining second position. The Northern Irishman responds in turn 15 by passing into second position, Redding overtakes Razgatlioglu, third place for the British BMW. Eight laps at the end of race 1. Redding takes second place passing Rea and tries to get close to Bautista who leads the race. Unchanged the top positions five laps from the end. Toprak’s attack against Rea, the reigning world champion passes to third position. Only three laps at the end of the first race of the weekend. Fast lap of Bautista, the Spaniard of Ducati who turns with a second and a half the margin against Scott Redding is impregnable. Last lap, Razgatlioglu at 13 slips and passes Redding, Rea replies, fight between the two, Redding keeps his position. Alvaro Bautista wins second Toprak Razgatlioglu third Scott Redding. Box number four for Jonathan Rea in front of Axel Bassani, Andrea Locatelli and Michael Ruben Rinaldi. Iker Lecuona’s Honda eighth, Alec Lowes ninth, Garrett Gerloff’s independent Yamaha closes the top ten. See also Fabián Vargas exploded because of the behavior of Colombian footballers in Argentina: "They are closing doors"

SUPERBIKE Most, RACE RANKING 1 – Here is the result (top ten) of the first SBK race of the weekend:

1. A. Bautista (Spa – Ducati) 34’00 “965

2. T. Razgatlioglu (Tur – Yamaha) +2.109

3. S. Redding (GB – Bmw) +2.603

4. J. Rea (GB – Kawasaki) +2.718

5. A. Bassani (Ita – Ducati) +7.951

6. A. Locatelli (Ita – Yamaha) +9.105

7. M. Rinaldi (Ita – Ducati) +12.181

8. I. Lecuona (Spa – Honda) +12.435

9. A. Lowes (GB – Kawasaki) +13.028

10. G. Gerloff (USA – Yamaha) +13.119

SUPERBIKE 2022 THE RIDER RANKING – This is the situation of the SBK World Championship:

1. A. Bautista (Spa – Ducati) 271 points

2. J. Rea (GB – Kawasaki) 242 points

3. T. Razgatlioglu (Tur – Yamaha) 223 points

SUPERBIKE, THE MANUFACTURER RANKING – This is the situation of the SBK World Championship: