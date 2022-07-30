In Elden Ring, beating Malenia, Miquella’s sword, is not easy at all. Not for nothing is she considered the most difficult boss in the entire interregnum. However, there are some fans who want to make the challenge even more complex.

Like SynergyMygos, who shared their win on Reddit. Many players face Malenia at the end of the run, waiting to be level 150. SynergyMygos does not. He faced Malenia at level 1 by beating her, using a simple club to hit him and a buckler to access the parry, and using that of the Unfortunate as a class.



Level 1 runs are very common in FromSoftware game fanbases. Choosing the class of the Unfortunate is also an additional penalty, as it starts with very low statistics, even if the most flexible class of the game tends to be, which allows you to make truly eclectic characters.

A challenge worthy of a hero: are you ready to emulate him?

