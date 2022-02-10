The two days of testing in Portimao give us a lot of ideas on what we can expect from the 2022 season, and one thing is certain: Toprak Razgatlioglu will be the man to beat. Behind only Jonathan Rea on the first day, the reigning world champion ended the last day at the top of the times table, signing a 1’39 ”616, which represents the new track record. The two, who competed for the title in 2021, seem to be the protagonists of next season, but at the moment Toprak appears to be in the best shape.

The world champion got back on his R1 for the first time from Mandalika and had to pick up the pace, which he then seems to have regained in an excellent way. However, Razgatlioglu and Yamaha have been working not only on the flying lap, but also in terms of electronics and new updates, which should allow the bike to take one more step towards defending the title in 2022.

The record on racing tires: Toprak looks in shape

In Portimao, Razgatlioglu worked on slowly regaining confidence with his Yamaha, but once he regained his confidence, the usual relentless rider we saw in 2021 is back. The Turkish also signed the track record, even if unofficial, but he did it with the racing tire. This is more impressive when you consider that the drivers took to the track for the time attack with qualifying tires.

Razgatlioglu is also surprised at the end of the second day, in which he shattered the previous track record: “I am back to ride for the first time in a long time and I am very happy to have seen the team again and to be back on my motorcycle. After Indonesia I didn’t drive the R1 anymore, I missed it a lot. On the first day we decided to start slowly, progressively increasing in the different runs. The overall feeling is excellent, even if now I still don’t feel totally ready to face a hypothetical race. I was quite surprised to have signed the best time with the new tires, which were the race tires and not the qualifying ones. I’m happy because these two days have been positive ”.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team Photo by: Yamaha Team

The technical steps and the Pirelli SCQ satisfy Razgatlioglu

Beyond the records, the tests are done to try the updates and work on the steps forward in view of the fight in 2022, which promises to be intense. At Yamaha a lot of work has been done on the electronics, which Razgatlioglu judges to be good: “On the first day we tried the electronics updates and we worked on each session to try to find the basic setup. At first the difference in electronics seems a lot, but now that I’m used to it it’s less noticeable. On the second day we continued the work, but it is not yet 100%, because it is still very new. It is a job that will be done step by step, now Yamaha will look at the data and we will try to move forward in the next tests “.

Like all the other riders, Toprak also tried the SCQ tire, a new solution brought by Pirelli and designed for the Superpole and Superpole Race: “With the new tire I set a time of 1’39” 7, but with the race I set the record and shot a couple of times in high 39, then I always kept on low 40. I am very happy with these two days, we scored several good times even with the race tires. I have to thank my team, who do an incredible job as always ”.

Andrea Locatelli starts 2022 on the right foot

It is his second season as a Superbike rider and in 2022 he is also busy with the official Yamaha team. Andrea Locatelli files with satisfaction the Portimao tests, which began in a positive way for him, thanks to the work done during the winter that he brought to the track during these two days. The man from Bergamo closes with the fifth time trial both days, but the delay in the standings does not worry him because he has never looked for the time.

“These were our first days of testing for this year and the feeling with the bike arrived immediately,” says Locatelli. “We worked a lot with the race tire, so we didn’t focus on the flying lap, but on the work on the bike. We understand a lot more now, and surely we can get to Aragon more ready. Now we will see what we can do together for the new season. We have also improved the position on the saddle a lot, which is important for my feeling on the bike. We need to find out more about the setup, but we will also have new parts to try in the next tests. My team has worked hard and I am very happy with what they have found during the winter, I am sure we will be ready for the first race ”.