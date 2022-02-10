In the Piedmontese factory in Rivalta, several prominent Fiat Group cars were produced, starting with the Fiat 128 and 124 in the first year of full operation, 1969. Other models arrived later such as Ritmo, Uno, Tipo, Brava, Marea; the Lancia Delta, Lybra, Thesis; the Alfa Romeo 166. Today, however, everything has changed. For some time no more cars have come out of the plant, which has changed the face of neighboring cities over the years; now Rivalta has been officially appointed as the new Stellantis Logistic Center.

The new center opened in 2021 received an investment of 150 million euros as part of the Stellantis industrial plan for Italy 2019-2021 of over 5 billion euros; now supports over 5,000 destinations, significantly reducing delivery times to dealers and workshops and a consequent improvement in the quality of customer service. “Giving new life to a factory that is a symbol of a great industrial heritage and transforming it into an international distribution center for cutting-edge and innovative spare parts – commented Pietro Gorlier, Chief Parts and Services Officer of Stellantis – it is a source of great pride. As Parts and Services we aim in every corner of the world to continuously search for the improvement of all our operations to achieve the highest levels of efficiency, safety and customer satisfaction.“.

The Autostore and the automatic shelf, called ASRS (Automated storage and retrieval system) in technical jargon, they are the beating heart of the activity of the new warehouse. The warehouse is spread over a covered area of ​​about 220,000 square meters, the equivalent of 30 regulation football fields and is equipped with 50 loading and unloading piers equipped with a particular safety system that allows the wheels of vehicles to be locked. The Autostore is a latest generation system, characterized by a high storage density and reliability that extends over an area of ​​5,000 square meters in which about 230,000 different medium / small-sized products are stored. The required material is picked up by 60 robots that move at a speed of 3 meters per second and are able to process 1,000 picking cycles per hour. The parts are transported by robots up to the 13 “operator bays”, ie areas, where the operators receive the material and organize the shipment to the customers.

The automatic shelf (Automated High Bay Warehouse) is a system consisting of a self-supporting double-depth storage shelving with 12 stacker cranes, a sorting system with 22 self-propelled shuttles and 7 “operator bays” for large materials and manages 10% of the codes parts corresponding to approximately 15% of the order lines of the entire Rivalta warehouse. It covers an area of ​​10,000 square meters and, with a height of 22 meters, allows the storage of 50,000 metal containers or pallets and about 45,000 parts. The automatic shelving is the most traditional section of the warehouse, but it has been renewed in technology and in terms of energy efficiency and sustainability: it is in fact possible to recover a large part of the energy that is consumed by the stacker elevators themselves.

The Parts Distribution Center of Rivalta it is equipped with a photovoltaic system consisting of approximately 2,900 solar panels capable of self-producing over 1.1 MW of electricity, equal to approximately 17% of the plant’s needs. The remaining requirement is covered by purchasing electricity from certified renewable sources. The newly built office building, thanks to the various sustainable solutions present, is the first Italian building with such a large surface area to have obtained the prestigious international LEED Platinum V4 certification with 48% energy savings and 30% water savings compared to a traditional building.