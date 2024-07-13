It is currently unclear what will happen to Andrea Iannone next year. After a four-year doping ban, the Italian celebrated his return to competition this year with the GoEleven Ducati team in the Superbike World Championship, where he collected several successes especially in the first races of the season. The promotion to the official Ducati team is plan A for the former MotoGP rider, but if Alvaro Bautista continues, there will be no free seat.

Thus, during the Donington round, Iannone spoke once again about his future and appeared calm: “I am not stressed about my decision and I will wait and see. I know what I want.” In addition to the World Superbike Championship, Iannone has been repeatedly linked to MotoGP. The Italian media have repeatedly spoken of a possible return to Pramac. Can Iannone imagine riding one of the two Pramac Yamahas next year? “If I have to struggle here, then I can also do it in another championship. Then I would trade problems for problems,” jokes the charismatic MotoGP winner.

A clear statement: official bike or possible stop

However, MotoGP is not Iannone’s dream. “My priority is a factory bike in the Superbike World Championship. If I don’t get it, then I will think about whether to continue or stop.” The fact is that Iannone is unlikely to compete another season with GoEleven-Ducati because, according to his own statements, he has to bring money with him: “I have absolutely no intention of paying to race again, as happened this year. The mechanics and all the pit crew want to be paid and I pay a lot of money. I want to ride without stress.”

Iannone likes the family atmosphere of GoEleven, but…

On the other hand, Iannone does not have great expectations. “I don’t ride a motorcycle for the money,” he said. “I invested a lot of money this year. I race for passion. But it doesn’t just depend on me.” The rider from Vasto likes the atmosphere in his team’s garage, but, at the same time, he is aware that he won’t find the same conditions in a customer team as in an official team. “There’s a lot of passion in our garage, it’s like a family. But I don’t remember many families winning the championship,” says Iannone.

“They definitely got good results. It’s good, but it’s not ideal. I’m here because I want to try. I want to get the best results possible. If that’s not possible, then I can stay home. No problem!”, clarifies the Ducati rider.

Andrea Iannone, Team Go Eleven Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Do customer teams have no chance against factory teams?

In MotoGP, Pramac has recently shown impressively that even satellite teams can keep up with the factory teams. Last year Jorge Martin was Pecco Bagnaia’s toughest opponent and this year he is fighting for the MotoGP crown with the Ducati-backed Pramac team.

Can unofficial teams win championships? “The history of MotoGP is different,” Iannone acknowledges. “Private teams are also high-level and supported by the factories,” he observes. “I like World Superbike and the passion that is in our team. I prefer racing here,” Iannone explains.