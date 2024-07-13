Rumors about their possible separation have been circulating for some time now.

In this hot summer season, yet another celebrity breakup is stealing the scene of gossip and gossip columns: the crisis between the actress and Francesca Chillemi And Stephen Red.

Actress Francesca Chillemi Splits From Stefano Rosso

A crisis that had been rumored for some time, but which had not yet had the opportunity to be based on solid and official conclusions. In fact, the reticence that the actress has always shown in divulging aspects and details inherent to her private life is well known, tending to protect her personal and sentimental sphere with extreme care. In particular, the relationship that had kept her tied since 2015 to Stefano Rosso, the father of her daughter Ranyaborn in 2016, entrepreneur and son of Frank Redowner of Diesel.

Francesca Chillemi’s New Boyfriend

The rumors that have been circulating for some time about the possible separation between the actress Francesca Chillemi and Stefano Rosso have found their definitive officiality. Officiality sanctioned by the confirmation of the existence of a new love for Chillemi, whose heart would have started beating again for the 38-year-old shipowner Eugene Grimaldi.

Their story is made unmistakable by the shots immortalised by the weekly magazine People which portrayed the couple happily enjoying some day off at CapriThe man is the heir of the well-known Neapolitan ship-owning family Grimaldiin turn grandchildren of Achilles Lauro.

A new love therefore for the actress who is preparing to live a new chapter in her love life.

Rumors of a phantom flirt with colleague Can Yaman

In reference to the rumors and gossip that in recent months have become increasingly pressing around the figure of Chillemi, the one that undoubtedly stands out is the one regarding the closeness and complicity that the actress supposedly had towards her colleague. Can Yaman.

Rumors that, in fact, have never been confirmed. In reality, it is thought that they were created ad hoc to create even more interest around the series by Mediaset of which the two are protagonists, Purple like the sea.

A relationship that, according to the latest rumours, would also have abruptly interrupted. In fact, for reasons not better specified, the two would no longer follow each other on Instagram.