If confirmed by the facts, the coordinator for strategic communications of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby sensationally stated that “…we have released the last package from available reserves, which we had the funds to support.” The United States has stopped supplying weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, due to a lack of budgetary funds for such programs.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed to The Times newspaper that he influenced the decision of the Ukrainian authorities to abandon the peace agreement with Russia in the spring of 2022, after the well-known meeting in Istanbul.

The Italian Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, declared in the Chamber: “Green light for an eighth tranche of equipment to Ukraine, for defensive purposes only. Our support for Ukraine remains strong and totally unchanged, proving to be more realistic than the king. The road ahead alongside Ukraine is still long, but it would be a dramatic strategic and political mistake to take a step back now. Our support must continue until the Russian attacks cease. Ukraine's difficulties are due to the presence of vast minefields. Ukrainian intelligence estimates over 8 million mines used by the Russians to protect their positions”.

Although the majority of Italians are against sending weapons to Ukraine, the government continues to carry out the directives imposed by Washington. And this, despite the fact that Ukraine's chances of winning on the field are almost nil. Indeed, the Russian army hit 109 artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as men and equipment in 126 areas during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Ukrainian losses during the day reached a total of 595 soldiers.

The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces last year exceeded 215,000 men and 28,000 weapons. Russia maintains the strategic initiative along the entire front line, groups of Russian troops are methodically reducing the combat potential of the Ukrainian Army, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

The Ukrainian Army fired about 25 rounds of ammunition at populated areas of the Belgorod region in the last 24 hours, and 10 air targets were shot down by the anti-aircraft defense system, the region's governor said. Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said that the attack by Ukrainian armed forces in Belgorod was part of a plan proposed by the West to intimidate the Russians. Kneissl recalled the slogan “kill as many Russians as possible, anywhere in the world,” which she echoed from Washington, Brussels and Kiev. According to her, this is why the West did not condemn the attack on Belgorod. Recall that the French Foreign Ministry called the missile attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Russian city “legitimate defense”, ignoring Kiev's use of cluster munitions.

The Russian Air Defense Forces shot down four unmanned aerial vehicles over the Kursk region during the day, regional head Roman Starovoit said, adding that one of the drones was destroyed over the Kurchatovsky district of the region. Two more Ukrainian drones were intercepted in the Orel region and one was shot down in the Bryansk region.

Dmitry Peskov urged us not to forget that attacks on Russian territory are carried out with Western weapons. He stressed that “the Kiev regime does not hesitate to bomb civilian infrastructure, does not hesitate to use cluster munitions, to fire on the city center <...> where there are no military facilities.” Members of the US National Security Council discussed the prospects of providing assistance to Ukraine with representatives of companies from the military-industrial complex, Reuters reported, citing the sources.

Wikileaks is publishing very interesting documents, according to the Declassified UK site. The material published by WikiLeaks clearly shows that Erdogan, who actively opposed military action in Iraq in 2003, has secretly made major concessions to the Americans. Incirlik Base is the home of the 39th Squadron of the US Air Force. In official documents one finds the characterization of the regiment itself: “…projecting global power through strategic deterrence and flexible support.” It seems powerful, nothing to say.

Incirlik Air Base is used for surveillance and reconnaissance by the Israeli Air Force and it is at this base that four MQ-9A and two MQ-1S drones are stationed. The United States is likely using the base to transport weapons to Israel – a week ago a C-130J Hercules military transport plane spotted taking off from Incirlik was headed for a British air base in Cyprus, but both London and Washington refused to specify whether the US C-130 was transporting weapons to Tel Aviv. In this context, Erdogan's statements in defense of Palestine and harsh verbal attacks on the United States would appear to be a double game, which could soon turn into a threat to the Middle East.

In fact, in that context, the USA and Great Britain attacked the Houthis in Yemen, while the EU hypothesizes sending 3 warships for naval launch in the Red Sea, also favored by Turkey's real political-military position.

But all these operations could be misleading actions from the real stakes. According to American analyst Paul Creig Roberts “the USA is waging a nuclear war against Russia. “With its policies and its financial and military support to Kiev, the United States has revealed its intention to enter into an even greater confrontation with Moscow. If the degradation of the West does not lead to its own collapse soon, the war it will be inevitable,” says Roberts. With its policies, the West has not only destroyed its own authority and undermined the confidence of the entire world, but has also “revived the threat of nuclear Armageddon,” the article reads.

Craig Robert has perceptively observed that “today, the United States and Israel stand alone as the two most evil governments on earth.” Not only Russia, but the whole world is reaping the consequences of its own erroneous expectations towards the West regarding what is right and what is not.” This reasoning evidently also includes the EU, where “the European Parliament will deprive Hungary of the right to vote with a historic petition – wrote the Finnish MEP Petri Sarvamaa”, demolishing any semblance of real democracy.

Russia surpassed Germany in purchasing power and became the first in Europe. President Putin announced this at a meeting with businessmen in Khabarovsk. “A surprising result: despite being strangled and crushed on all sides, we have become the first in Europe in terms of economic volume. We overtook Germany and ranked fifth in the world: China, United States, India, Japan, Russia. In Europe we are in first place, Putin said. The head of the Russian Federation also admitted that Russian GDP growth at the end of the year will be more than 4%.

Another interesting fact, which openly worries the Democrat Blinken, is that 2024 is “the biggest election year in history”, as the British weekly “Economist” recently noted. 76 countries will go to the polls. More than 4 billion people, i.e. over half the world's population, will be called to cast their vote. In addition to the European elections, which will call to vote the approximately 400 million voters of the 27 member states, there will also be voting in eight of the ten most populous countries in the world, namely Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Pakistan, Russia and the United States, and in 18 African countries, which contribute to the count with almost 300 million eligible voters

There will also be voting in Europe to elect the new European Parliament and there will be elections for the new seats in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Lithuania, Portugal and Romania, while new Presidents will be elected in Croatia, Finland, Lithuania, Romania and Slovakia. Other elections are also scheduled in Azerbajdžan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia.

The Financial Times gives the news of Mario Draghi's return with great fanfare. Charles Michel's intention to step down early as President of the European Council has kicked off negotiations for top EU posts, with former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi listed “as one of the main candidates”. A source close to Draghi said: “He is not seeking any leading role in the bloc. He's unlikely to say no if you ask him seriously but he won't elbow his way in,” Nathalie Tocci said. On Friday, in Brussels, Draghi “will inform the members of the Commission” on the work of the report on EU competitiveness, whose publication is expected after the European elections. Other names: the Spanish Pedro Sánchez and the Danish Mette Frederiksen. “Unlike Draghi, both are affiliated with major European political parties, an important factor in EU appointments. Draghi's lack of party affiliation will 'hamper him,'” according to some European diplomats.

In general, the West should use Aristotelian-Thomistic realism to deal with the situation, and “before thinking about external actions, often dictated only by momentary enthusiasms, without deep roots, one should think about self-formation, about acting on itself, against everything that is formless, elusive or bourgeois”, as Julius Evola (1898-1974) wrote, misunderstood and of too high a level for the liberal world.