Nicolò Bulega's Superbike debut was explosive, with a victory in the opening round in Australia and a solid weekend in Barcelona allowing him to project himself towards the third round of the season as championship leader. However, compartment syndrome made its presence known to him and forced him to undergo surgery.

The Ducati rider began suffering from arm pump over the winter, bringing the pain with him to Phillip Island. This later proved to be more acute in Barcelona, ​​where it strongly influenced Bulega. So, in agreement with the team, the championship leader decided to undergo surgery to resolve the compartment syndrome.

The operation was performed today at the Oglio Po hospital in Parma by Professor Alessio Pedrazzini. Despite the pain, in the Catalan round Bulega managed to achieve two second places (in Race 1 and Race 2) and a fourth position in the Superpole Race.

By having surgery today, Bulega will have time to fully recover to be able to return to full fitness when the championship resumes. The Superbike, in fact, takes a month's break before hitting the track again. The next series derivative event will be held from 19 to 21 April in Assen.

The Dutch round will represent the third event of the season, to which Bulega aims to arrive at 100% physical fitness. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider arrives as leader of the standings, with 87 points. The Italian is 12 points clear of the reigning champion and teammate, Alvaro Bautista, in second.