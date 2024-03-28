Have you ever dreamed of a device that combines the visual breadth of a tablet with the audio quality of high-end earphones? Vivo has just unveiled something new that might catch your attention: the Pad3 Pro maxi tablet and TWS 4 earphones. These new gadgets promise to elevate the user experience to a level never seen before. Are you curious to find out more? Keep reading!

Vivo unveils the Pad3 Pro maxi tablet

Main features

The Vivo Pad3 Pro stands out for its generous dimensions, with a 13-inch display that makes it perfect not only for entertainment and gaming, but also for study and work. Thanks to the support of vivo Pencil 2, this tablet transforms into a real productivity tool.

Display and design

With a resolution of 3096×2064 and an aspect ratio of 3:2the LCD display of the Vivo Pad3 Pro offers sharp and detailed images. The variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz ensures fluid viewing, while the brightness of 900nit and the contrast of 1,500:1 guarantee a top-level visual experience, even in strong external lighting conditions.

Performance and memory

Under the hood, the Vivo Pad3 Pro it houses a powerful processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300accompanied by up to 16 GB Of LPDDR5X RAM And 512GB of UFS 4 internal memory. These specifications make it one of the most powerful tablets on the market, capable of managing even the most demanding applications without problems.

Connectivity and audio

The Vivo Pad3 Pro it doesn't disappoint when it comes to connectivity and audio. Dotate of WiFi 7, offers an ultra-fast and stable internet connection, essential for both streaming high definition content and seamless video conferencing. The audio is equally impressive, with 8 speakers that create an enveloping sound experience, enriched by heat dissipation technology that ensures optimal performance even during prolonged use.

Cameras and battery

Even if i Tablet they are not known for their photography skills, the Vivo Pad3 Pro try to make a difference. With a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, it's more than adequate for high-quality video calls and casual snapping. The battery gives 11,500mAh guarantees considerable autonomy: up to 16.5 hours of video viewing and 10.6 hours of conference callssupported by 66W fast charging which significantly reduces waiting times.

The TWS 4 earphones: an unparalleled audio experience

Design and comfort

The earphones TWS 4 they stand out for their ergonomic design and long-lasting comfort, making them ideal for extended listening. With a weight of suns 4.8g per earphone, you might forget you're wearing them. There custody charging, compact and lightweight, it is convenient to carry and offers reliable protection for the earphones when not in use.

Audio quality and supported technologies

The audio quality of the earphones TWS 4 is guaranteed by technology Qualcomm S3, which ensures clear and distortion-free sound. The Hi-Fi version, in particular, further elevates the sound experience. With support for aptX Lossless and a 12.2mm driver, these earphones offer a wide frequency range and rich, detailed sound. Noise reduction during calls and transparency mode are just the icing on the cake of a high-quality audio product.

Prices and availability

The combination of advanced performance and innovative design of the Vivo Pad3 Pro and TWS 4 earphones comes at a surprisingly affordable price. The Vivo Pad3 Pro It is available in various configurations memorywith prices starting from around 383 euros for the basic model 8/128GBup to around 511 euros for the top of the range version 16/512GB. The earphones TWS 4on the other hand, offer a quality audio experience starting from just 51 euros, with the Hi-Fi version at around 63 euros.

Vivo has clearly raised the bar with the launch of its maxi Pad3 Pro tablet and earphones TWS 4offering a combination Perfect between entertainment, productivity and audio experience. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional looking for a reliable device for work, or simply looking for a superior audio experience, these new products I live They definitely deserve your attention.

What do you think about this new offer of Vivo? Believe that the Pad3 Pro can compete with the giants of the tablet sector? And earphones TWS 4do you think they can find a place among your must-have gadgets? Share your opinion in the comments!