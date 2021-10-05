The center-left candidate for mayor outshines his opponent Schirru by over 10 points

Savona – S.avona goes to the ballot with a ten-point advantage in favor of the center-left candidate Marco Russo (48 per cent), compared to Angelo Schirru (37 per cent), the center-right candidate.

Meles, candidate of the Cinquestelle goes in double figures (10 percent). The civic Luca Aschei (3.90 percent) is below 4 percent, while Francesco Versace, Savona Popolare, with 1.2 percent remains below the threshold by not entering the municipal council.