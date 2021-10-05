A Jordanian medical team succeeded in performing a rare eight-hour operation to separate Yemeni Siamese twins last summer, according to what was announced Sunday in Amman by the medical team that oversaw the operation.

Fawzi Al-Hammoury, head of the pediatric consultant team and general manager of the Specialized Hospital, where the operation was performed, said in a press conference, “We recorded a new medical achievement in the Kingdom, as a specialized medical team in the hospital succeeded in performing the first successful surgery in Jordan by separating conjoined Siamese twins.” It “took eight hours”.

Hammouri described the operation that took place on the third of last July, in which 25 doctors, consultants and technicians participated, as “rare and complicated.” He pointed out that “the medical team was divided into two groups after the separation process.”

Al-Hammouri explained that “the dangerous stages during the surgical separation took place in the best possible way”, in which “modern technologies and advanced devices were used, whether in the procedures of separation, cutting or cultivation”, which allowed “to avoid a lot of bleeding, and contributed to accelerating the healing process of wounds and building the skin.”

He explained that “the two children, Ahmed and Muhammad, were born in a rare medical phenomenon, as they are adjacent to the chest and abdomen and share the liver, rib cage, diaphragm and heart membrane, and separating the two children was an urgent medical necessity.”

Hammouri stressed that “the preparatory phase for this operation lasted five months, to treat some of their pathological imbalances and work to gain weight through intensive nutrition to reach the ideal weight for the operation.”

On February 6, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) took over the transportation of the Siamese twins from Sana’a to Amman in an air ambulance, accompanied by their parents, to undergo a surgical separation through a medical evacuation.

The twins were born in Sanaa in mid-December last year, and the mother is 35 years old.